Michigan Medicine layoffs; Ypsilanti Mayor resigns; Gyms will remain closed

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

The Juneteenth March for Change on June 19 drew hundreds to the Diag on the University of Michigan's downtown Ann Arbor campus.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – It’s almost the weekend -- happy Friday!

It has been a very busy week in Ann Arbor. First, Michigan Medicine announced layoffs. Then, we learned that a presidential debate will no longer be hosted by the University of Michigan. That was followed by the resignation of Ypsilanti’s mayor after public outcry over a comment she made during a council meeting.

And last but not least:

🎉 Congratulations to A4′s very own Meredith Bruckner on the birth of her second daughter! 🎉

Typically, I would be behind the scenes here at A4 but as Meredith takes some much-deserved time off to bond with her new baby, I’ll be steering the ship.

Have a great weekend.

What’s been happening:

📣 Last Friday, hundreds of people gathered in the Diag to march for change. Speakers, like Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, spoke about unity and reform before the crowd marched to the Ann Arbor Municipal Center. (A4)

💵 Ann Arbor Awesome Foundation has been giving local projects $1,000 no-string-attached micro-grants, which is pretty awesome. (A4)

🐵 Baby Zane, a baby chimpanzee at the Detroit Zoo, finally has an adoptive mother. Seriously, who wouldn’t love that face? (ClickOnDetroit)

🥕 A local boy scout troop has donated enough money to Food Gatherers to provide 127,000 meals in honor of a former member. (A4)

🎷 Blue LLama Jazz Club will be hosting a Pride Month benefit concert on Sunday for the Jim Toy Community Center. (A4)

🏋️ Gyms will stay closed after the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals granted Gov. Whitmer’s appeal. Gyms were originally scheduled to open on Thursday. (ClickOnDetroit)

Good to know:

🎨 Feeling inspired? The Ann Arbor Art Center will have various workshops for kids, teens and adults throughout July. (A4)

🚴 Until July 10, cyclists can tell the city which bike routes they prefer -- and which ones it should get rid of. (A4)

🎶 Faculty at the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance have been making mixtapes that are available through Spotify. Each mixtape has comments from the faculty member who assembled it. (Pulp)

💬 Six Washtenaw County activists and organizers discussed what the county can do to address racial inequality and what changes they would like to see happen. (Concentrate)

👕 We spoke with Ann Arbor T-shirt Company co-owner Jerry Kozak about the 25,000 face shields a volunteer team of employees put together for frontline workers and community members. (A4)

💈 Our A4 website got a little bit of a facelift. Now you can find an entire section dedicated to our Small Biz Saturday features.

Feature interview of the week:

“I just have to give our staff so much credit for being super creative and super flexible. I think our proudest thing is that we’ve never sacrificed our customer service this whole time.”

- Alana Haley, marketing coordinator for Schuler Books, on the hard-working staff at Nicola’s Books.

