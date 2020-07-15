ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends Michigan state of emergency until Aug. 11
DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the Michigan state of emergency until Aug. 11 as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rise across the state. Every region in Michigan has seen an uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks, Whitmer said.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 70,306; Death toll now at 6,081
- A Michigan man who refused to wear a mask inside a store was later shot and killed by a deputy after he stabbed another customer during an argument. Click here to read more.
- Friends and family mourn the death of a man was shot and killed in northwest Detroit on July 8. Click here to read more.
- Environmental groups are calling on the attorney general to stop Nestle from taking Michigan water almost for free and turning it into a huge profit. Click here to read more.
- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was being treated for a possible infection and was expected to stay in the hospital for a few days. Click here to read more.
Police around Metro Detroit flooded by calls about masks
Police around Metro Detroit said they have been flooded with calls from residents reporting others aren’t following Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new mask rules.
Tuesday is the second day of Whitmer’s ramped up mask mandate. When people aren’t seeing others wearing masks in public spaces, some are calling 911.
Video shows Michigan mask-related stabbing suspect lunging at deputy
The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office released footage from a deputy’s body camera that shows her shooting a wanted stabbing suspect in Delta Township on Tuesday morning. The altercation occurred during a traffic stop after the suspect fled the scene of a stabbing in Dimondale.
Royal Oak offering $400,000 in gift cards
The city of Royal Oak is offering residents hundreds of thousands of dollars in gift cards to downtown businesses in an effort to give the economy a boost.
Royal Oak, like many cities, is taking a major economic hit due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), and downtown manager Sean Kammer said there’s a plan to get customers back into stores and restaurants by giving them money.
Michigan mask requirements
Now that face coverings are a requirement in Michigan, more people are interested in whether face shields might be a suitable alternative to masks.
Face coverings are widely accepted by the scientific community as one of the tools that decrease the transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Unfortunately, some people have trouble tolerating masks.
