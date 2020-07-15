ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, July 14, 2020

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended the Michigan state of emergency until Aug. 11 as coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rise across the state. Every region in Michigan has seen an uptick in new COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks, Whitmer said.

Police around Metro Detroit said they have been flooded with calls from residents reporting others aren’t following Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s new mask rules.

Tuesday is the second day of Whitmer’s ramped up mask mandate. When people aren’t seeing others wearing masks in public spaces, some are calling 911.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office released footage from a deputy’s body camera that shows her shooting a wanted stabbing suspect in Delta Township on Tuesday morning. The altercation occurred during a traffic stop after the suspect fled the scene of a stabbing in Dimondale.

The city of Royal Oak is offering residents hundreds of thousands of dollars in gift cards to downtown businesses in an effort to give the economy a boost.

Royal Oak, like many cities, is taking a major economic hit due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), and downtown manager Sean Kammer said there’s a plan to get customers back into stores and restaurants by giving them money.

Now that face coverings are a requirement in Michigan, more people are interested in whether face shields might be a suitable alternative to masks.

Face coverings are widely accepted by the scientific community as one of the tools that decrease the transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Unfortunately, some people have trouble tolerating masks.

