Police: Woman, man shot while sitting in car on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A woman and a man were sitting in a car Tuesday on Detroit’s west side when someone walked up and started shooting at them, police said.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday on West Grand Boulevard near the Motown Museum, according to authorities.

“We’ve got several casings on the ground right now,” Detroit police Commander Franklin Hayes said. “Multiple shots were fired into the vehicle.”

The 22-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were sitting outside a seniors center on West Grand Boulevard near 14th Street when the gunman walked up and opened fire, officials said.

Hayes said a targeted shooting can’t be ruled out because it’s still early in the investigation.

Detroit police said the gunman walked up to the driver’s side of the vehicle and started shooting. He then walked over to the passenger’s side and continued firing, authorities said.

“We’re interviewing several possible witnesses,” Hayes said.

The gunman got into a red, older-model Dodge Durango, police said. It’s not clear if there was a getaway driver in the vehicle.

Officials said the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

“The violence -- it’s unacceptable,” Hayes said. “No excuse whatever the grievance or issue in this populated area. To the person who did this, turn yourself in.”