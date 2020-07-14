72ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, July 13, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 4, 2020 at 6:20 p.m.
Ford unveils design of new 2021 ‘Bronco Family’

DETROIT – Check out photos of Ford’s newly-released designs for the 2021 “Bronco Family.”

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 69,722, Death toll now at 6,075

Health officials say dozens of people from Saline house party spread COVID-19 to their communities

Health officials said 43 people who tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) after a large house party in Saline went out and spread the virus in their communities.

Vandalism of Warren mosque triggers call for ‘hate crime’ investigation

The vandalism of the Al Ihsaan Islamic Center in Warren is prompting calls for a hate crime investigation.

82-year-old Novi man volunteers to test potential COVID-19 vaccine

There are 22 coronavirus vaccines currently in human clinical trials. Ronald Scott, a minister from Novi, heard the call for volunteers and decided he wanted to help out.

Amber Alert for 1-year-old abducted at gunpoint in Southfield canceled

An Amber Alert for a 1-year-old police say was abducted at gunpoint on Monday has been canceled.

Sunday, July 12, 2020 --

