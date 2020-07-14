ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, July 13, 2020

DETROIT – Check out photos of Ford’s newly-released designs for the 2021 “Bronco Family.”

Health officials said 43 people who tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) after a large house party in Saline went out and spread the virus in their communities.

The vandalism of the Al Ihsaan Islamic Center in Warren is prompting calls for a hate crime investigation.

There are 22 coronavirus vaccines currently in human clinical trials. Ronald Scott, a minister from Novi, heard the call for volunteers and decided he wanted to help out.

An Amber Alert for a 1-year-old police say was abducted at gunpoint on Monday has been canceled.

