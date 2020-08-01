78ºF

News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, July 31, 2020

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Oakland County, Macomb County, News, Nightside Report, Local News
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 31, 2020 at 8:37 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on July 31, 2020 at 8:37 p.m. (WDIV)

Video captures fatal encounter between Detroit police officer, man with sword

DETROIT – Dramatic video of a violent incident between Detroit police and a man with a sword provided insight into Thursday’s deadly confrontation. It was the fourth officer-involved shooting in the city this month. Shocking video of the encounter was posted on the Facebook page Metro Detroit News.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 81,621; Death toll now at 6,199

4 Fast Facts

  • Five students at University of Detroit Mercy’s School of Dentistry have tested positive for COVID-19. Click here to read more.
  • The mayor of Harper Woods, Kenneth Poynter, has turned in a letter of resignation. Click here to read more.
  • Michigan’s risk for a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has been moved from a “high” risk level to a “medium” risk level by Covid Act Now. Click here to read more.
  • Travis Furlow, a Metro Detroit father of three, wrote a book to help teach his children about what’s happening during the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Suspect in custody after woman found dead

Police said they have one suspect in custody in connection to the death of a 33-year-old woman. The burnt remains of a female were found near a park on July 13 and identified as belonging to Susie Zhao from Waterford Township.

Why are Michigan unemployment offices still closed?

Thousands of Michiganders are still struggling to get unemployment benefits in the state.

The progress and upgrades to the Unemployment Insurance Agency’s computer and phone systems has helped many but unemployment offices remain closed.

Report: Provost had history of sexual misconduct

An independent law firm hired to investigate allegations of sexual harassment by University of Michigan’s former provost has come to some disturbing conclusions.

Martin Philbert was removed as provost in March, weeks after being placed on leave, but he remained on the payroll as a faculty member until he retired in June after the allegations of sexual harassment became public.

Mother seeks answers 14 years after son murdered

A mother is grieving the loss of her 23-year-old son more than 14 years after he was murdered in Detroit -- and police are still trying to solve the case.

Gavin Early’s mother, Linda Berry, last saw him on June 25, 2006 when he said goodbye before heading out for a car ride with his brother to meet friends.

Read More

Thursday, July 30, 2020 --

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: