ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, July 31, 2020

DETROIT – Dramatic video of a violent incident between Detroit police and a man with a sword provided insight into Thursday’s deadly confrontation. It was the fourth officer-involved shooting in the city this month. Shocking video of the encounter was posted on the Facebook page Metro Detroit News.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Police said they have one suspect in custody in connection to the death of a 33-year-old woman. The burnt remains of a female were found near a park on July 13 and identified as belonging to Susie Zhao from Waterford Township.

Thousands of Michiganders are still struggling to get unemployment benefits in the state.

The progress and upgrades to the Unemployment Insurance Agency’s computer and phone systems has helped many but unemployment offices remain closed.

An independent law firm hired to investigate allegations of sexual harassment by University of Michigan’s former provost has come to some disturbing conclusions.

Martin Philbert was removed as provost in March, weeks after being placed on leave, but he remained on the payroll as a faculty member until he retired in June after the allegations of sexual harassment became public.

A mother is grieving the loss of her 23-year-old son more than 14 years after he was murdered in Detroit -- and police are still trying to solve the case.

Gavin Early’s mother, Linda Berry, last saw him on June 25, 2006 when he said goodbye before heading out for a car ride with his brother to meet friends.

Read More

Thursday, July 30, 2020 --