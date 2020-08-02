72ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Aug. 1, 2020 at 7:09 p.m.
Michigan lawmakers battle over nursing homes during COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Health officials claim more about one-third of Michigan’s COVID-19 deaths came in nursing homes.

Read: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 82,356; Death toll now at 6,206

Metro Detroit weather: Flash Flood Watch with showers likely

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties from 8 p.m. Saturday, to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday evening will be mostly cloudy with heavier, more widespread showers. Temperatures will be near 80° before dinner time and in the 70s afterward.

Read the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. Click here to read more.
  • Activist group “Detroit Will Breathe” is protesting against more Federal Agents coming to Detroit. Click here to read more.
  • A 33-year-old woman was killed Saturday afternoon her vehicle was struck by a stolen car on Detroit’s east side. Click here to read more.
  • Police released more details about the arrest made in connection with the murder of Waterford Township resident Susie Zhao. Click here to read more.

Friday, July 31, 2020 -- Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020

