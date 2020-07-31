ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, July 30, 2020

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s phased-in approach to reopening Michigan seems to have gone forward and then backward. As of July 30, bars are closed, salons are not, casinos will reopen but gyms aren’t. The back-and-forth is creating a lot of confusion among Michiganders.

Dramatic video captured Westland police officers attempt to save a man from a burning car -- a man who didn’t seem to want their help.

Police were called to the intersection of Ford and Venoy roads just before 1 a.m. July 21 on reports of a drive doing doughnuts. The stunts kept other drivers from getting by until the SUV overheated and burst into flames.

Researchers at the University of Michigan’s Michigan Medicine and three other medical centers were awarded a total of $7 million from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHBLI) to study convalescent plasma in reducing symptoms of COVID-19 in patients with mild cases, Michigan Medicine announced Thursday.

New numbers paint a disturbing picture of who is being targeted, and how much thieves are stealing. There have been 2,736 complaints filed in Michigan with the Federal Trade Commission since March -- a 117% increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

The owners of the 91-year-old suspension bridge across the Detroit River asked the Michigan Department of Transportation to allow trucks carrying flammable, chemical or corrosive materials to cross the bridge.

An Ecorse mother has been charged with child abuse after her 13-month-old son has hospitalized with significant injuries, officials said.

One 13-month-old boy was killed and his twin brother was severely injured on Tuesday after alleged physical abuse from their mother and her boyfriend.

