ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, July 30, 2020

What’s open, what’s closed -- Making sense of the latest Executive Orders
DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s phased-in approach to reopening Michigan seems to have gone forward and then backward. As of July 30, bars are closed, salons are not, casinos will reopen but gyms aren’t. The back-and-forth is creating a lot of confusion among Michiganders.
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 80,887; Death toll now at 6,191
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
4 Fast Facts
As we all work to stay home, thousands of doctor's visits have been missed and it has left many children out-of-date on their vaccinations.
The superintendent of Utica Community Schools has announced she's retiring this fall.
Another coronavirus vaccine is reporting encouraging results, this time it's the shot being developed by Johnson & Johnson.
While deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. are mounting rapidly, public health experts are seeing a flicker of good news: The second surge of confirmed cases appears to be leveling off.
Be Informed
Westland police forcibly save man from burning car
Dramatic video captured Westland police officers attempt to save a man from a burning car -- a man who didn’t seem to want their help.
Police were called to the intersection of Ford and Venoy roads just before 1 a.m. July 21 on reports of a drive doing doughnuts. The stunts kept other drivers from getting by until the SUV overheated and burst into flames.
Michigan Medicine $7 million in funding for COVID-19 therapy trial
Researchers at the University of Michigan’s Michigan Medicine and three other medical centers were awarded a total of $7 million from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHBLI) to study convalescent plasma in reducing symptoms of COVID-19 in patients with mild cases, Michigan Medicine announced Thursday.
New data shows who thieves are targeting
New numbers paint a disturbing picture of who is being targeted, and how much thieves are stealing. There have been 2,736 complaints filed in Michigan with the Federal Trade Commission since March -- a 117% increase since the beginning of the pandemic.
Should hazardous materials be allowed to be transported on the Ambassador Bridge?
The owners of the 91-year-old suspension bridge across the Detroit River asked the Michigan Department of Transportation to allow trucks carrying flammable, chemical or corrosive materials to cross the bridge.
Ecorse mother charged with child abuse
An Ecorse mother has been charged with child abuse after her 13-month-old son has hospitalized with significant injuries, officials said.
One 13-month-old boy was killed and his twin brother was severely injured on Tuesday after alleged physical abuse from their mother and her boyfriend.
Read More
- University of Michigan faces lawsuit claiming Bo Schembechler knew doctor was sexual predator
- Warren Consolidated summer school employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer on Trump’s ‘delay’ election tweet: Mail-in voting is safe, simple, patriotic
- 3 teens die from apparent drug overdose in Auburn Hills, police say