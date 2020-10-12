ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020

Michigan again at ‘high risk’ for virus outbreak amid worry of 2nd wave, data shows
DETROIT – A research group has once again labeled Michigan at “high risk” for a coronavirus outbreak as COVID-19 cases begin to rise rapidly across the state.
Michigan is currently experiencing its largest spike in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Experts worry that the U.S. may be edging into a second wave of virus infections.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 134,656; Death toll now at 6,891
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Cool, seasonable Sunday evening
Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and cool. Temperatures will be in the 50s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.
