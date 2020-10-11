Police investigating potential road rage shooting on Southfield Freeway

DETROIT – There have been at least 18 shootings on Metro Detroit freeways since June.

The latest happened Sunday morning on the Southfield Freeway. The driver told police his car was shot multiple times by someone in a Maserati somewhere between McNichols and Eight Mile roads.

According to Michigan State Police, the driver called 911 at about 8:40 p.m. and said they had been involved in a shooting overnight at about 3:30 a.m.

Police said the caller saw the driver of a black Maserati driving recklessly and the two got into an argument while behind the wheel. That’s when the victim claims the Maserati driver fired shots and fled northbound.

The driver said he drove home after his car was sprayed with bullets and called police five hours later because he “didn’t know what to do.”

He was not injured.

Lt. Mike Shaw with Michigan State Patrol urges drivers to avoid engaging in arguments while on the road.

“I think it’s important to tell people you just have got to let people go," Shaw said. “To get into an argument with someone over driving just isn’t worth it. You never know what’s going on in a person’s mind or what kind of weapons they may have.”

No license plate information on the Maserati or what the driver looked like was released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Metro South Post at 734-287-500.

"If you do see someone out there that’s giving you a hard time or causing you problems and you think their driving is erratic, just call 911 and let us take care of it,” Shaw said.

