Nightside Report Feb. 11, 2021: Shelby Township man is 3rd Michigander charged in connection with US Capitol attack, Matthew and Kelly Stafford’s parting gift to Detroit

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

Shelby Township man is 3rd Michigander charged in connection with US Capitol attack

DETROIT – On Thursday, a Shelby Township man became the third person from Michigan who has been charged in connection with the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

James Mels, 56, was formally charged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday, Feb. 11. He did not have much to say in court, but he did tell investigators that he found like-minded people on radical online platforms and went to Washington, D.C. with them on Jan. 6.

According to court documents, the FBI received a tip that Mels was at the Capitol during the attack. In an interview with the FBI, Mels told investigators that he entered the Capitol to speak with an officer and give them a copy of the Constitution to “have his voice heard.”

Click here to read more.

