Nightside Report Feb. 11, 2021: Shelby Township man is 3rd Michigander charged in connection with US Capitol attack, Matthew and Kelly Stafford’s parting gift to Detroit

Shelby Township man is 3rd Michigander charged in connection with US Capitol attack
DETROIT – On Thursday, a Shelby Township man became the third person from Michigan who has been charged in connection with the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
James Mels, 56, was formally charged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday, Feb. 11. He did not have much to say in court, but he did tell investigators that he found like-minded people on radical online platforms and went to Washington, D.C. with them on Jan. 6.
According to court documents, the FBI received a tip that Mels was at the Capitol during the attack. In an interview with the FBI, Mels told investigators that he entered the Capitol to speak with an officer and give them a copy of the Constitution to “have his voice heard.”
Be Informed
Gov. Whitmer proposes $67 billion state budget that prioritizes pandemic recovery
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer submitted her third budget for the state of Michigan Thursday.
She’s looking to right the financial slip during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The full budget is $67 billion. Whitmer looks to draw down on the Michigan General Fund by $11.5 billion and the School Aid Fund by $14.7 billion.
Michigan officials walk seniors through COVID vaccine sign up process amid confusion
For weeks, seniors have had a difficult time trying to receive their coronavirus vaccinations in Michigan.
Beyond getting the actual shot, getting signed up for a vaccination appointment can be a huge and confusing process for elderly residents -- especially since computers are needed to do so.