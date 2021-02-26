Nightside Report Feb. 25, 2021: Former gymnastics coach John Geddert kills himself hours after being charged with 24 felonies, Whistleblower says Detroit Fire Department drunk driving incident is part of widespread problem

Hours after being charged with 24 felonies, former gymnastics coach John Geddert kills himself
John Geddert, the former U.S. Olympics coach and former owner of Twistars Gymnastics, killed himself Thursday hours after he was charged with 24 felonies.
Police confirmed Geddert’s body was found at a rest stop on I-96 in Grand Ledge just after 3:20 p.m. He was 63 years old.
Geddert was expected to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Thursday on 24 felonies, but he did not show up to the hearing.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 585,352; Death toll now at 15,453
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Tracking rain, warm temperatures for this weekend
Temperatures have taken a step down for the short term, but we’ll make up for it by the weekend.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- On Sunday, night Trenisha Hawkins’ car was struck by a Detroit fire engine. Click here to read more.
- A Detroit police detective sergeant is celebrating a milestone unreached by many: 50 years spent on the force. Click here to read more.
- Residents in Detroit are worried about water problems caused by the severe weather. Click here to read more.
- Nemo’s Bar has been a staple in Detroit’s Corktown since the 60s. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Why do some COVID patients continue to suffer from symptoms months after being infected?
Why do some COVID patients continue to suffer from symptoms months after being infected?
A 4-year, $1 billion government study has been launched to find the answer to that question. They hope to determine why so-called “long haulers” are still suffering and what can be done to help them.