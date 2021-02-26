Nightside Report Feb. 25, 2021: Former gymnastics coach John Geddert kills himself hours after being charged with 24 felonies, Whistleblower says Detroit Fire Department drunk driving incident is part of widespread problem

Former Olympic gymnastics coach John Geddert kills himself hours after being charged with 24 felonies

John Geddert, the former U.S. Olympics coach and former owner of Twistars Gymnastics, killed himself Thursday hours after he was charged with 24 felonies.

Police confirmed Geddert’s body was found at a rest stop on I-96 in Grand Ledge just after 3:20 p.m. He was 63 years old.

Geddert was expected to be arraigned at 2 p.m. Thursday on 24 felonies, but he did not show up to the hearing.

