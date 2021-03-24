Nightside Report March 23, 2021: Scammers targeting those seeking COVID vaccinations at Ford Field, Man charged in series of home invasions in Troy

Scammers targeting those seeking COVID vaccinations at Ford Field
DETROIT – Many people are eager to receive the COVID vaccine at Ford Field and scammers are taking advantage of that interest.
Investigators have reported text and emails cams targeting people who live or work in Detroit. The scammers are often after personal information.
The thieves are requesting personal information to schedule a fake appointment.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 633,191; Death toll now at 15,919
Be Informed
Why small percent of people might still get COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated
As millions of people become fully vaccinated we are starting to hear cases where some still get COVID-19 afterward.
Here is what it really means about the vaccines.
Some people might feel discouraged from getting vaccinated after hearing these stories.
Ford Field COVID mass vaccination site prepared to open to thousands
More than 2,000 people at Ford Field got their COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.
A soft launch was held Tuesday at Ford Field before a larger number of people are invited for the official opening of the vaccine site on Wednesday.