Nightside Report March 23, 2021: Scammers targeting those seeking COVID vaccinations at Ford Field, Man charged in series of home invasions in Troy

Scammers targeting those seeking COVID vaccinations at Ford Field

DETROIT – Many people are eager to receive the COVID vaccine at Ford Field and scammers are taking advantage of that interest.

Investigators have reported text and emails cams targeting people who live or work in Detroit. The scammers are often after personal information.

The thieves are requesting personal information to schedule a fake appointment.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Colder, wetter and windier

The forecast gets colder, wetter and windier as we head toward the weekend.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Why small percent of people might still get COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated

As millions of people become fully vaccinated we are starting to hear cases where some still get COVID-19 afterward.

Ad

Here is what it really means about the vaccines.

Some people might feel discouraged from getting vaccinated after hearing these stories.

Click here to read more.

Ford Field COVID mass vaccination site prepared to open to thousands

More than 2,000 people at Ford Field got their COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

A soft launch was held Tuesday at Ford Field before a larger number of people are invited for the official opening of the vaccine site on Wednesday.

Click here to read more.

Read More

Monday, March 22, 2021 --