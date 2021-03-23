Nightside Report March 22, 2021: Clinton Township police chief dies from complications due to COVID-19, Government leaders tour Ford Field vaccination site in Detroit

Clinton Township police chief dies from complications due to COVID-19

DETROIT – COVID-19 has taken another member of law enforcement.

Clinton Township is mourning the loss of its police chief who gave 41 years of service to the community.

Fred Posavetz had been with the department for more than four decades serving as chief since 2007.

The last time Clinton Township Supervisor, Bob Cannon, saw his good friend it was to swear in a new officer.

Posavetz was a police officers, officer. Of his more than four decades in law enforcement 17 were spent serving as police chief. Now his community is hurting badly.

