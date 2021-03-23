‘They went to the wrong door’: Prosecutors play video of interview with suspect in murder of Egypt Covington

Prosecutors played a video of an interview with police involving a suspect in the 2017 killing of Egypt Covington from Van Buren Township.

In the interview, Shane Evans explains why they came to Covington’s house in the first place. He said he led Timothy Moore and Shandon Groom to the duplex on Hull Road the night of June 22, 2017.

Shandon Ray Groom, a 28-year-old from Toledo was charged on Dec. 31 with murder and home invasion three years after Covington was found bound and shot in her home. Timothy Moore was arrested in November and Shane Evans was arrested in early December.

In the interview, Evans said he pointed to the home from his car and told the others that the unit on the right had marijuana in it and it would be easy to steal. He told police that he told the other men that he knew who lived there and that nobody was home.

“I knew he was out of town. I knew he was out of his house,” Evans said. “I said go to the right. I knew 100 percent no one was in that house. They went to the wrong door.”

Evans’ indicated that the men entered Egypt Covington’s unit. Later, Covington was found bound by her Christmas lights and shot in the head.

