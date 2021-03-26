Former Red Wing Todd Bertuzzi charged with driving drunk in Auburn Hills, police say

Todd Bertuzzi #44 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on January 9, 2014 in San Jose, California.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Former Detroit Red Wing Todd Bertuzzi has been charged for driving drunk in Auburn Hills last month, according to police.

Bertuzzi, 46, of Lake Orion, was pulled over around 11:50 p.m. Feb 26 in the area of northbound I-75 and M-59, officials said.

Callers reported a vehicle had been swerving all over the road. When police located the black 2020 Lincoln Navigator, it was south of Joslyn Road on northbound I-75, authorities said.

Police said Bertuzzi stopped at a flashing yellow light and later disregarded a red light at an intersection.

He was pulled over on Joslyn Road near Brown Road, according to officials.

Bertuzzi failed roadside sobriety evaluations and was arrested for operating while intoxicated, Auburn Hills police said.

He was taken to the Auburn Hills Police Department and refused a breath test, officials said. Police received a search warrant for a blood test.

Bertuzzi was taken to the Oakland County Jail and released after 12 hours, pending toxicology results, police said. Results showed his blood alcohol content was .25%, authorities said.

Officials issued charges for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol content. Bertuzzi was arraigned Thursday (March 25) at 52/3 District Court, police said.

A $3,000 personal pond was issued.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 11.