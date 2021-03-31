Nightside Report March 30, 2021: Mental health care backlog leaves 12-year-old stuck in emergency room for 26 days, Demand for appointments at Michigan SOS offices high as extension on renewing IDs to expire

Beaumont responds to mental health care backlog that left child stuck in emergency room for 26 days

DETROIT – For months, school administrators have been sounding alarms about a growing mental health crisis amongst students who feel isolated and depressed as a side-effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

For Leah, it was a desperate situation. Her 12-year-old son, who battles depression, was overwhelmed and announced he was ready to end it all.

She believed COVID and the changes the pandemic exacerbated the stresses of a boy who was already going through changes.

His parents took him to the hospital for help, only for them to get surprised with an extended stay.

Metro Detroit weather: Miserable Opening Day forecast, but better weekend

It’s one-and-done for the unseasonable warmth, and Opening Day looks downright miserable. But check out the weekend!

Demand for appointments at Michigan SOS offices high as extension on renewing IDs set to expire

Frustrated trying to secure an appointment at a Secretary of State branch office?

You’re not alone. As you will see the demand is high because we are approaching a significant date and many may have been procrastinating.

