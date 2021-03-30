Nightside Report March 29, 2021: Judge dismisses terrorism threat charges in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot case, Michigan unveils new projects to fix roads and the tool for tracking them

Judge dismisses terrorism threat charges in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot case

DETROIT – Three men the state said helped plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were in court on Monday.

Judge Michael Klaeren dropped a 20-year felony against two of the men. The decision challenged the Michigan Attorney General’s office over the charges against Pete Musico and Joseph Morrison.

The men had been charged with making terroristic threats online and in secret conversations on encrypted apps. The state said that both men spent time and money to train so they could attempt to kidnap Gov. Whitmer.

Metro Detroit weather: Snowflakes possible for Opening Day

Our last few days of March will bring in some dramatic swings, but the biggest exclamation point arrives on Thursday.

Fixing the roads: Michigan unveils big new projects and the tool for tracking them

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced new projects regarding Michigan roads that are expected to get underway soon.

Officials also announced a new tool to help residents track road projects in their area. Some projects had been started, but when the pandemic hit things seemed to stall.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun voices concern as COVID cases in Michigan increase

The Chief Medical Executive of the State of Michigan Dr. Joneigh Khaldun spoke with Local 4 about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Monday’s update includes a total of 8,202 new covid cases and eight additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 652,569 total cases and 16,026 deaths.

