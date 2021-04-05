photo
Nightside Report April 4, 2021: Dominion demands ex-Michigan senator retract voter fraud claims, vaccination eligibility to expand, 3 women stabbed in Ann Arbor

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Dominion claims Patrick Colbeck has made at least $1 million spreading election misinformation

Dominion Voting Systems demands former Michigan senator to retract baseless fraud claims

DETROIT – The company at the center of unproven claims of voter fraud in the 2020 U.S. General Election is now going after a former Michigan state senator.

Attorneys for Dominion said the company will hold former Michigan state Sen. Patrick Colbeck accountable.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 692,206; Death toll now at 16,218

Metro Detroit weather: Pleasantly mild Easter Sunday evening

Sunday night will be cool under fair to partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a chance of on and off rain showers. Afternoon temps will be near 65 degrees.

Click here to read more.

4 Fast Facts

  • The city of Detroit is rolling out public service announcements that feature Detroiters talking about their vaccine experience. Click here to read more.
  • Detroit Tigers spring training phenom Akil Baddoo crushes homer on first career MLB pitch. Click here to read more.
  • Three women were stabbed inside the Sonesta Suites at 800 Victors Way in Ann Arbor early Sunday morning. Click here to read more.
  • The Michigan Supreme Court has turned aside the latest challenge to construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge between Detroit and Canada, with only one justice interested in hearing the case. Click here to read more.

Saturday, April 3, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

