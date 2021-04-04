photo
Nightside Report April 3, 2021: Nearly 40 COVID testing sites to open, Metro Detroit police K-9 unexpectedly dies, mild Easter forecast

Here are tonight’s top stories

Cars line up at Stevenson High School for COVID-19 tests. (WDIV)

Nearly 40 COVID pop-up testing sites to open across Michigan

DETROIT – 37 Pop-Up Testing sites will open across Michigan for people returning from spring break.

Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are urging Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19 upon returning from Spring Break to help slow the spread of the virus.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 692,206; Death toll now at 16,218

Metro Detroit weather: Mild to cool Saturday evening

We remain mild while the sun is up, this evening. After it sets, it becomes cooler. Chilly tonight but not as cold as this morning or previous nights. Easter Sunday will be warmer. Needed rain showers are sprinkled about next week.

Click here to read more.

4 Fast Facts

  • The attack on police officers Friday at the U.S. Capitol may delay the reopening of the Capitol Grounds. Click here to read more.
  • The Hazel Park Police Department announced the unexpected death of its K-9 Dutch Shepherd named Lando. Click here to read more.
  • A Walmart store in Dearborn will be closed until Monday for a thorough cleaning and sanitation, the company said. Click here to read more.
  • Officers arrested a woman who crashed into a Southfield Police Department cruiser while impaired on Saturday. Click here to read more.

Friday, April 2, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

