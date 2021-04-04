Nightside Report April 3, 2021: Nearly 40 COVID testing sites to open, Metro Detroit police K-9 unexpectedly dies, mild Easter forecast

Nearly 40 COVID pop-up testing sites to open across Michigan
DETROIT – 37 Pop-Up Testing sites will open across Michigan for people returning from spring break.
Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are urging Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19 upon returning from Spring Break to help slow the spread of the virus.
