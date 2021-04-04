Nightside Report April 3, 2021: Nearly 40 COVID testing sites to open, Metro Detroit police K-9 unexpectedly dies, mild Easter forecast

Nearly 40 COVID pop-up testing sites to open across Michigan

DETROIT – 37 Pop-Up Testing sites will open across Michigan for people returning from spring break.

Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are urging Michiganders to get tested for COVID-19 upon returning from Spring Break to help slow the spread of the virus.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Mild to cool Saturday evening

We remain mild while the sun is up, this evening. After it sets, it becomes cooler. Chilly tonight but not as cold as this morning or previous nights. Easter Sunday will be warmer. Needed rain showers are sprinkled about next week.

Click here to read more.

4 Fast Facts

Friday, April 2, 2021 --