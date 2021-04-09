Ann Arbor Public Schools delays return; hundreds gather for Hash Bash; your guide to FoolMoon

Happy Friday!

April ☔️ bring May 🌷. The rainy season has arrived and I, for one, love it. The weekend brings multiple rain chances, so be sure to check the forecast before venturing outdoors.

Ann Arbor Public Schools announced this week that it will be delaying the return to school buildings for students in grades 4-12 due to the current COVID surge. Concern over post-spring break impact and increased spread among younger individuals impacted the decision, said Superintendent Swift.

See the new plan to return to hybrid learning.

Parents are still deeply divided over the issue, with some pushing for students to return and others praising the district for its latest action.

Ad

Have a great weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

🏥 Michigan Medicine has begun postponing some surgeries due to “extremely high hospital occupancy” this week for both COVID and non-COVID patients. (A4)

💨 Between 500 and 700 people gathered last weekend on the Diag for the 50th Hash Bash rally, despite a push to keep the event virtual. (MLive)

🧪️ This, as COVID cases continue to rise on University of Michigan’s campus. (A4)

Ad

🤔 Wondering why a small group of armed individuals protested outside the Ann Arbor Police Department on Sunday? Apparently it was spurred by last week’s 36-hour standoff with police. (MLive)

🚧 Road blocks coming to a street near you: The city of Ann Arbor has released its street resurfacing and restoration projects for 2021. (A4)

🤒 A University of Michigan doctor recently answered parents’ questions about MIS-C -- a rare, and sometimes deadly, condition children can develop from COVID. (A4)

Ad

🎶 Yo-Yo Ma will begin a residency at the University of Michigan in mid-April for a project that will explore the U-M community’s year under the pandemic through the arts. (A4)

📖 U-M faculty and students held a mock renaming of Weiser Hall following the Board of Regents’ censure of Regent Ron Weiser. (Michigan Daily)

💵 The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to establish a $15/hour minimum wage for all full-time county employees. (A4)

Ad

️⛳️ Looking for a summer job? The city of Ann Arbor is now hiring positions for its pools, canoe liveries and golf courses. (A4)

🖌 Check out this stunning street mural at the intersection of Liberty and Main ahead of FoolMoon. (MLive)

Good to know:

🌚 It’s one of my favorite local events of the year, and FoolMoon is back with adapted in-person and virtual events tonight. Sarah has all the details. (A4)

🥐 So often, Ann Arbor’s downtown is the focal point for culinary achievements, but here’s a story that highlights the baked good paradise that is the Plymouth Rd. corridor on the Northside. Dare you not to get hungry while reading this. (Ann Arbor Observer)

Ad

💻 Starting at 8 p.m. tonight, Ann Arbor area drag troupe Boylesque Michigan will host a virtual bingo show to raise money for gift cards for local pharmacy workers. (A4)

🐋 A new virtual exhibit by the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History offers up-close encounters with prehistoric whales. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“The only thing I can do is try to be a good person and pay it forward to someone else.”

Ad

- Jeff Boller, Local 4 viewer who donated a motorized wheelchair to an Ann Arbor woman after hers was stolen from the front of her home

🗨 Have something to share? Write me anytime at mbruckner@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

🦠 COVID WATCH: For daily COVID-19 news and analysis in Michigan, sign up for ClickOnDetroit’s Morning Report newsletter.

Ad

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.