Nightside Report April 8, 2021: Ex-CEO of Holy Cross Services accused of embezzling funds meant for children, How the COVID pandemic has left working mothers burned out

Ex-CEO of Holy Cross Services accused of embezzling funds meant for children
A Metro Detroit charity CEO is facing federal charges for allegedly fleecing his employer and using the money for a wide variety of personal expenses.
The 26-page complaint details at least $70,000 worth of spending from a charity that serves some of the poorest children in the state.
Holy Cross Children’s Services and its other charity organizations house foster children and help the needy in many ways. An internal audit turned up the CEO’s spending habits.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 723,297; Death toll now at 16,400
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Storms arrive, then more rain chances
We still need rain, and we’re about to get it, especially this weekend.
4 Fast Facts
- An abandoned Detroit school on the city’s east side has become a dumping ground. Click here to read more.
- With her father not willing to go out, Annie and her sister have run into some dead ends trying to get someone to come to him with a COVID vaccine. Click here to read more.
- Susan Welch has recovered from COVID and is recovering from a stroke because of it. Click here to read more.
- Chef Matt Prentice, one of Metro Detroit’s most well-known chefs, died at the age of 62. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
How the COVID pandemic has left working mothers burned out
Working and raising children during the pandemic has taken its toll on parents, but now a new survey suggests it has impacted women in the workplace -- stalling careers and ambition.
According to a new Women at Work survey, 65% of working women have made things worse for them at work.
Bill passed by Republican-controlled Senate would trigger restaurant restrictions in Michigan
Multiple state COVID data points are severe enough that under a bill passed in the Michigan’s Republican-controlled Senate, the data would trigger a shutdown of indoor dining.
The GOP-controlled Senate has been an advocate for reopening the restaurant industry and it has decried the past shutdowns and restrictions as arbitrary.