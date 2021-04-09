Nightside Report April 8, 2021: Ex-CEO of Holy Cross Services accused of embezzling funds meant for children, How the COVID pandemic has left working mothers burned out

Ex-CEO of Holy Cross Services accused of embezzling funds meant for children

A Metro Detroit charity CEO is facing federal charges for allegedly fleecing his employer and using the money for a wide variety of personal expenses.

The 26-page complaint details at least $70,000 worth of spending from a charity that serves some of the poorest children in the state.

Holy Cross Children’s Services and its other charity organizations house foster children and help the needy in many ways. An internal audit turned up the CEO’s spending habits.

