Nightside Report April 7, 2021: Manager testifies about former employee accused of raping 17-year-old co-worker, Police say baby found abandoned near creek expected to be OK

Teen says she was sexually assaulted by former co-worker at Jimmy John's in Sterling Heights

Manager testifies about former employee accused of raping 17-year-old co-worker at Sterling Heights Jimmy John’s

DETROIT – A 17-year-old girl said she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker when she worked at Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights.

The girl, who has a disability, and her family are suing the franchise of the store. Deposition in the case is already underway.

Testimony from the manager of the store said she and the owners of the store knew one of their employees was a convicted sex offender.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Chance of thunderstorm with heavy downpours, strong winds

Temperatures have hit their warm limit for the week, but the strongest storms are yet to arrive.

Click here to read the full forecast.

Ad

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Michigan has highest number of COVID cases in the nation

Michigan has the highest number of COVID cases in the nation and the highest case rate in the last seven days.

Michigan also leads the nation when it comes to adults in ICU beds for COVID-19. The numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction.

Click here to read more.

Advocacy group pushes for removal of mandatory COVID testing of Michigan student athletes

There’s another issue popping up involving school sports -- this one involves the testing of student athletes.

Two weeks ago, the Michigan Health and Human Services issued an emergency order requiring student athletes in contact sports to be tested regularly for COVID.

Click here to read more.

Ad

Read More

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 --