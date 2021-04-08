Nightside Report April 7, 2021: Manager testifies about former employee accused of raping 17-year-old co-worker, Police say baby found abandoned near creek expected to be OK

Manager testifies about former employee accused of raping 17-year-old co-worker at Sterling Heights Jimmy John’s
DETROIT – A 17-year-old girl said she was sexually assaulted by a co-worker when she worked at Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights.
The girl, who has a disability, and her family are suing the franchise of the store. Deposition in the case is already underway.
Testimony from the manager of the store said she and the owners of the store knew one of their employees was a convicted sex offender.
