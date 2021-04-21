Nightside Report April 20, 2021: Gov. Whitmer blasts criticism over visiting sick father in Florida; Detroit police officer expected to be OK after being shot, officials say

Michigan Gov. Whitmer blasts criticism over visiting sick father in Florida
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is responding to criticism over a trip to Florida where she went to visit her elderly father.
In an interview Monday with the Washington Post Whitmer called the criticism maddening.
That came just after republicans blasted the trip because of the governor’s constant warnings against out-of-state traveling.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 799,140; Death toll now at 16,986
