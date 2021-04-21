Nightside Report April 20, 2021: Gov. Whitmer blasts criticism over visiting sick father in Florida; Detroit police officer expected to be OK after being shot, officials say

In this photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Friday, April 9, 2021. Faced with the country's highest rate of new coronavirus infections, Whitmer on Friday urged a two-week suspension of in-person high school classes, all youth sports and indoor restaurant dining. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

Michigan Gov. Whitmer blasts criticism over visiting sick father in Florida

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is responding to criticism over a trip to Florida where she went to visit her elderly father.

In an interview Monday with the Washington Post Whitmer called the criticism maddening.

That came just after republicans blasted the trip because of the governor’s constant warnings against out-of-state traveling.

Metro Detroit weather: When to expect this spring snowfall to end

We can leave the shovels in the garage, but I hope you didn’t “park” your parkas in the back of the closet just yet.

Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of all charges in George Floyd’s murder

A jury found former Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of all three charges in the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was found guilty on all three charges.

Monday, April 19, 2021 --