Nightside Report April 19, 2021: Warren leaders call for action to stop string of crimes at apartment complex, 18-month-old boy dies in house fire on Detroit’s east side

Warren leaders call for action to stop string of crimes at apartment complex
DETROIT – City leaders are voicing concern about crime at an apartment complex in Warren.
“It seems like it’s almost weekly that we’re having a shooting over there,” said Gary Watts, a Warren City Council member.
Orlando Rashad Harris, 28, was arraigned Monday after allegedly shooting the husband of the woman he had a relationship with.
“It’s been crazy over there for years,” said Warren Police Commissioner, Bill Dwyer.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 793,881; Death toll now at 16,901
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Metro Detroit weather: Accumulating snow, subfreezing temperatures in this week’s forecast
Another winter flashback is on its way, with accumulating snow and subfreezing temperatures.
4 Fast Facts
- An 18-month-old boy died in a house fire on Detroit’s east side, according to officials. Click here to read more.
- With Michigan leading the nation in new cases of COVID-19 Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is pointing to a bright spot emerging in the city. Click here to read more.
- Police shot and killed a man who drove through a crime scene in Detroit where five people had been shot and one person was killed in a car crash. Click here to read more.
- Mari Copeny, also known as Little Miss Flint, is the youngest activist promoting change in Flint. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
As COVID numbers show slight improvement hospitals still need help, Michigan’s top doctor says
Michigan has extended the COVID-19 order that implemented restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, entertainment venues and more.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has extended its epidemic order through May 24. It also expanded mask requirements to include children ages two to four years old. The extension kicked in Monday.