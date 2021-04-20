Nightside Report April 19, 2021: Warren leaders call for action to stop string of crimes at apartment complex, 18-month-old boy dies in house fire on Detroit’s east side

Warren leaders call for action to stop string of crimes at apartment complex

DETROIT – City leaders are voicing concern about crime at an apartment complex in Warren.

“It seems like it’s almost weekly that we’re having a shooting over there,” said Gary Watts, a Warren City Council member.

Orlando Rashad Harris, 28, was arraigned Monday after allegedly shooting the husband of the woman he had a relationship with.

“It’s been crazy over there for years,” said Warren Police Commissioner, Bill Dwyer.

As COVID numbers show slight improvement hospitals still need help, Michigan’s top doctor says

Michigan has extended the COVID-19 order that implemented restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, entertainment venues and more.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has extended its epidemic order through May 24. It also expanded mask requirements to include children ages two to four years old. The extension kicked in Monday.

