Nightside Report May 2, 2021: Mass Vaccination Week begins, Michigan to lose Congressional seat, family and pets escape Oakland County house fire

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

A slew of walk-in COVID vaccine sites will open in Metro Detroit for Mass Vaccination Week. (WDIV)
Mass Vaccination Week brings new walk-in clinics to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The city of Detroit will start going door-to-door Monday to encourage people to visit one of its six neighborhood vaccination sites. It will also be expanding the “Good Neighbor” program, offering $50 gift cards to people who bring a Detroiter in to get a shot.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 844,385; Death toll now at 17,742

Metro Detroit weather: Fair and warm Sunday evening, rain arrives tonight

This evening remains fair and warm. Moisture is still sorely needed, though. Welcome rain showers develop tonight, mainly by dawn, tomorrow. Much of tomorrow and Tuesday will soggy and only a little cooler.

Lower, seasonable temps arrive afterward with some sunshine.

