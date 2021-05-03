Nightside Report May 2, 2021: Mass Vaccination Week begins, Michigan to lose Congressional seat, family and pets escape Oakland County house fire

Mass Vaccination Week brings new walk-in clinics to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – The city of Detroit will start going door-to-door Monday to encourage people to visit one of its six neighborhood vaccination sites. It will also be expanding the “Good Neighbor” program, offering $50 gift cards to people who bring a Detroiter in to get a shot.

This evening remains fair and warm. Moisture is still sorely needed, though. Welcome rain showers develop tonight, mainly by dawn, tomorrow. Much of tomorrow and Tuesday will soggy and only a little cooler.

Lower, seasonable temps arrive afterward with some sunshine.