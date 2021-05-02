Partly Cloudy icon
79º

Local News

West Bloomfield house explosion kills woman

Cause of the explosion is unknown

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Tags: 
West Bloomfield
,
Oakland County
,
Local
,
Local News
,
FIre
,
House Fire
,
Fatal Fire
,
Fatal House Fire
,
Deadly Fire
,
Oakland County House Fire
,
Explosion
,
House Explosion
,
Stonecrest Road
,
West Bloomfield Police Department
,
West Bloomfield Fire Department
Photo does not have a caption

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – The West Bloomfield Police Department is investigating the death of a 41-year-old woman after an explosion took place at a home Friday.

According to authorities, emergency services started receiving reports of an explosion at a house on Stonecrest Road at about 11:15 p.m.

West Bloomfield police and fire crews responded to the scene of the explosion, where they said they found a severely injured woman in the kitchen of the home.

Police said all occupants of the building -- three children and three adults -- were evacuated from the home. The three adults were transported to hospitals for medical treatment.

Police said one of the three, a 41-year-old woman, died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

More: Oakland County news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: