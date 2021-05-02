West Bloomfield house explosion kills woman

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – The West Bloomfield Police Department is investigating the death of a 41-year-old woman after an explosion took place at a home Friday.

According to authorities, emergency services started receiving reports of an explosion at a house on Stonecrest Road at about 11:15 p.m.

West Bloomfield police and fire crews responded to the scene of the explosion, where they said they found a severely injured woman in the kitchen of the home.

Police said all occupants of the building -- three children and three adults -- were evacuated from the home. The three adults were transported to hospitals for medical treatment.

Police said one of the three, a 41-year-old woman, died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

