Detroit Police Department honor fallen officers in memorial 5K

DETROIT – The Detroit police honored fallen officers Saturday in their first 5K Run-Walk-Bike Event on Michigan Avenue.

The event honored three officers who died on the job -- Officer Waldis Johnson, Sergeant Rasheen McClain and Captain Jonathan Parnell.

Johnson was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call, McClain was fatally shot when an armed suspect ambushed him and four others and Parnell died due to complications from COVID-19.

“We always remember our heroes. We hope to show that we are all a community and we are all impacted when we lose someone tragically the way that we lost our fallen heroes,” said Captain Tonya Leonard-Gilbert. “We can come together in solidarity to celebrate and honor them.”

Dozens of people came together to honor and remember the three, including the families of the fallen officers.

The Detroit Police Department is planning to make the memorial 5K an annual event.

