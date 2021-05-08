Cloudy icon
Nightside Report May 7, 2021: Woman says her apartment complex hasn’t received mail in 3 weeks, Sources say Detroit police Chief James Craig set to retire

Here are tonight’s top stories

Metro Detroiters reporting lenghty delivery delays from Postal Service

Macomb County woman says her apartment complex hasn’t received mail in 3 weeks

DETROIT – The delays in mail delivery is ongoing in Metro Detroit.

It’s been a problem for months in Detroit, Redford, Livonia and across Metro Detroit.

One Clinton Township woman said it has been about a month since she received her mail.

“I’m getting tired of this,” said Angela Loos. “I’m not getting my mail and I’m getting fed up with this stuff.”

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 860,808; Death toll now at 18,084

Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers, storms during a chilly Friday evening

Some Southeast Michigan municipalities received quite a good light show with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Thunder and lightning becomes less frequent this evening, but we’ll still have some scattered showers and downpours.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  • Police Chief James Craig is set to announce his retirement from the Detroit Police Department, according to sources. Click here to read more.
  • Police identified a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Dearborn club. Click here to read more.
  • The Detroit Fire Department is undergoing changes after several firefighters and leaders were accused of drinking on the job. Click here to read more.
  • The actions of an all-terrain vehicle driver led officers on a brief chase throughout Southeast Detroit. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Pfizer seeks full FDA approval for its COVID vaccine

Pfizer is asking the Food and Drug Administration for full approval of its coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine was granted an emergency use authorization in December for use in those 16 years old and older.

Click here to read more.

Gov. Whitmer’s trip to visit sick father could pose ethical issues

New developments into Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s trip to visit her dying father in Florida suggest she allegedly flew on a private jet to get there and back.

If she did fly on a private jet, who paid for it?

The Governor’s Office said it will not speak about her travels due to security concerns.

Click here to read more.

Thursday, May 6, 2021 --

