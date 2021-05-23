Nightside Report May 22, 2021: Detroit students hold vaccination event, Warren teachers go door-to-door, rain and storms possible Sunday

Detroit Public School students hold vaccination event for classmates
DETROIT – A group of students got involved in the effort to get their classmates vaccinated Saturday.
A student-led group with the Detroit Public Schools Community District held its first event for families at the A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical Center on Hubbell Avenue.
