Nightside Report May 22, 2021: Detroit students hold vaccination event, Warren teachers go door-to-door, rain and storms possible Sunday

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

COVID-19
COVID-19 (WDIV)

Detroit Public School students hold vaccination event for classmates

DETROIT – A group of students got involved in the effort to get their classmates vaccinated Saturday.

A student-led group with the Detroit Public Schools Community District held its first event for families at the A. Philip Randolph Career and Technical Center on Hubbell Avenue.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 883,202; Death toll now at 18,939

Metro Detroit weather: Warm Saturday evening and tonight, showers and storms Sunday

Saturday night will be partly cloudy and warm. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

4 Fast Facts

4 Fast Facts

  • Teachers in Macomb County went door-to-door Saturday, pushing for students to enroll in summer school.
  • A massive fire that happened on Friday night destroyed a block in the historic Calumet downtown area.
  • A 22-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Morgan Dawkins.
  • Gunman in Warren shooting that injured victim still at large. Click here to read more.

Friday, May 21, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

