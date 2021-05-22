Nightside Report May 21, 2021: Westland family looks for answers after rip current pulls man out to sea, Health experts concerned Michigan may loosen COVID restrictions too soon

Westland man swept out to sea in Florida; family holds out hope for his safe return

Westland family looks for answers after rip current pulls man, nephew out to sea

DETROIT – A family is clinging to their faith as they hope for any sign that a man from Westland may have survived being swept out to sea in Florida.

“I heard my uncle scream for help,” said Quincey Rich. “I couldn’t save myself.”

“I turn around and hear ‘We’re drowning, we’re drowning,’” said Kayla Jones. “Me and another girl tried to go out, but the waves were too strong.:

Kayla Jones’ father, Keith Jones, and her cousin Quincey Rich were not even swimming when a rip current knocked them off their feet.

