Nightside Report May 23, 2021: Police seek former MSU basketball star in murder investigation, Whitmer issues apology, showers and thunderstorms on the way

Former MSU basketball star Keith Appling named by Detroit police as murder suspect

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating former MSU basketball star Keith Appling in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Saturday evening on Detroit’s west side.

Click here to read more.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Although the risk of severe weather has decreased in the past 24 hours, we still must be alert for heavy downpours and lightning. Lightning is always dangerous, and a deluge of water can be departing on roads.

See the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, May 22, 2021 --