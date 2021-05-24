Cloudy icon
Nightside Report May 23, 2021: Police seek former MSU basketball star in murder investigation, Whitmer issues apology, showers and thunderstorms on the way

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Keith Appling in court for his arraignment on Aug. 31, 2016. (WDIV)
Former MSU basketball star Keith Appling named by Detroit police as murder suspect

DETROIT – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating former MSU basketball star Keith Appling in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Saturday evening on Detroit’s west side.

Click here to read more.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 883,202; Death toll now at 18,939

Metro Detroit weather: Showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening, cooler tonight

Although the risk of severe weather has decreased in the past 24 hours, we still must be alert for heavy downpours and lightning. Lightning is always dangerous, and a deluge of water can be departing on roads.

See the full forecast here.

4 Fast Facts

  • Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued an apology for violating the state’s gathering and mask order. Click here to read more.
  • Rows of seats at Comerica Park are still blocked off but signs emerged showing a return to normal as hundreds climbed steps for a good cause. Click here to read more.
  • The Macomb County Sheriff’s Dive Team pulled a body out of a pond inside a Clinton Township cemetery Sunday morning. Click here to read more.
  • Timothy Charles McGhee Jr., 22, was arraigned Sunday in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Morgan Dawkins and nonfatal shooting of Angel Davis, 19, and Tyree Harris, 28. Click here to read more.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

