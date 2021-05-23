Man arraigned in connection with fatal shooting at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – Timothy Charles McGhee Jr., 22, was arraigned Sunday in connection with the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Morgan Dawkins and nonfatal shooting of Angel Davis, 19, and Tyree Harris, 28.

McGhee was charged with one count of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder and seven counts of felony firearm.

Police said Dawkins was an innocent bystander in the shooting. She had just got to the gas station with her friend when shots were fired Wednesday.

Dawkins was still in her best friend’s car when they were both shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

