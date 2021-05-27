Nightside Report May 26, 2021: Why Michigan isn’t offering lotteries to incentivize COVID vaccinations, U-Haul driving porch pirate caught on video stealing from Detroit home

Why Michigan isn’t offering lotteries to incentivize COVID vaccinations
DETROIT – An adult will win a million dollars and someone between the ages of 12-17 will win a college scholarship Wednesday -- just for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery will take place over several weeks. Maryland’s Vax-Cash program has already given someone $40,000.
The states that are offering prizes for vaccinations are getting strong participation, so why hasn’t Michigan tried?
