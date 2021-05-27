Nightside Report May 26, 2021: Why Michigan isn’t offering lotteries to incentivize COVID vaccinations, U-Haul driving porch pirate caught on video stealing from Detroit home

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Why Michigan isn’t offering lotteries to incentivize COVID vaccinations

DETROIT – An adult will win a million dollars and someone between the ages of 12-17 will win a college scholarship Wednesday -- just for getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ohio’s Vax-a-Million lottery will take place over several weeks. Maryland’s Vax-Cash program has already given someone $40,000.

The states that are offering prizes for vaccinations are getting strong participation, so why hasn’t Michigan tried?

Metro Detroit weather: Colder air invades for long stretch

Colder air invades Wednesday night and keeps us below normal for a while. You might be surprised how long that stretch lasts.

Health officials urge caution over Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day will mark the first major holiday since many of the COVID restrictions have been lifted.

Health officials are asking Americans to remain cautious, especially if they have not been vaccinated.

University of Michigan research looks into value, accuracy of COVID antibody tests

Research from the University of Michigan is shedding new light on the value and accuracy of COVID antibody tests.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the FDA allowed many manufacturers to sell rapid antibody tests on an emergency basis without the usual quality testing that would normally be required.

