Nightside Report May 25, 2021: Woman hopes new owners return lost service dog after Dearborn shelter adopts him out, Officials say those who are unvaccinated need to be cautious over Memorial Day weekend

Woman hopes new owners return lost service dog after Dearborn shelter adopts him out
DETROIT – The owner of a dog is hoping to get her beloved pet back home after the dog was adopted by someone else.
Latonya Everhart lost her 14-year-old dog named Mr. Tipps the day of her mother’s funeral, March 13. Family was visiting her home when he made it out of the house.
When she located the dog a short time later at a Dearborn shelter, she was told he had recently been adopted and there was nothing she could do.
“That’s a part of my family. It’s not just a pet, you know, he’s part of my family,” Everhart said. “Someone left the door open accidentally and he got out. And we were looking for him.”
