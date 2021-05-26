U-Haul driving porch pirate caught on video stealing from Detroit home

DETROIT – A porch pirate who was caught driving around a U-Haul truck stole from a resident in Detroit who lives on Outer Drive West and Rutherford Street.

“I really thought that she was caught for this before and for her to be back at it, that means that she hasn’t learned her lesson,” the resident said.

The resident did not want to go on camera, but did say that the package that was stolen was a gift for one of her daughters. It was a new hoverboard.

“I have twins. I already ordered one of them a hoverboard and then I ordered them a second one and it was taken,” she said.

She said she was at a relatives house when the Amazon driver made the delivery and pulled off. Just more than hour later the porch pirate pulled up in a U-Haul

“I think that that’s stolen. I’m not sure if she grabs a U-Haul, or steals it, or rents it, or what she does. I believe it’s stolen because you can’t have a U-Haul that long,” she said.

She believes if she was home there would have been a different outcome. She just wants the porch pirate to stop stealing before it’s too late. People are getting tired of having their packages taken again and again.

“Something bad is going to happen to her. The wrong person is gonna catch her and that’s not gonna be good for her,” she said.

Amazon is going to be replacing the hoverboard.

Local 4 sent video of the incident to Detroit police and they are investigating. Police want to remind people that if they have had a package stolen they should report the crime to police.

