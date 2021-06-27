Nightside Report June 26, 2021: Severe weather alerts, State of Emergency declared due to flooding, thousands without power

Metro Detroit neighborhoods impacted by floods, State of Emergency declared
DETROIT – Overnight storms caused flooding across Metro Detroit. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a State of Emergency due to the impact of the flooding Saturday.
Water covered roadways, swept away vehicles and created a devastating mess across Metro Detroit.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 893,949; Death toll now at 19,707
WATCH Local 4 News at 11
Tornado Watch issued for parts of Southeast Michigan
A Tornado Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service until 10 p.m. Saturday evening for southeast Michigan areas north of Eight Mile Road.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Floods caused major damage in Detroit’s Jefferson Chalmers neighborhood. Click here to read more.
- Thunderstorm, flood and tornado warnings have been issued for Metro Detroit. Click here to read more.
- City officials in Dearborn held a press conference Saturday afternoon to update residents on the city’s flood response. Click here to read more.
- More than 37,000 DTE Energy customers across Metro Detroit are without power Saturday afternoon after strong storms passed through the area overnight. Click here to read more.