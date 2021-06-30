Nightside Report June 29, 2021: DTE worker dies after being electrocuted by downed wire, Harper Woods public safety officer rescues man from burning car

DTE worker dies after being electrocuted by downed wire on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A DTE Energy worker has died after being electrocuted by a downed wire on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

The man was found in the 14600 block of Braile Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in the Brightmoor Neighborhood.

At 5 p.m. on Tuesday many DTE workers were on scene and so were Detroit police officers and the Detroit Fire Department.

Officials said the DTE worker had worked for DTE for a significant amount of time.

