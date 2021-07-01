Nightside Report June 30, 2021: Lawsuit filed against Detroit cemetery over misplacing remains of 2-year-old girl, Michigan state Rep. to stand trial on drunk driving charges

$20 million lawsuit filed against Detroit cemetery over misplacing remains of 2-year-old girl

DETROIT – In June, grieving family members looked on as officials dug up graves at Gethsemane Cemetery to find misplaced bodies.

The cemetery search has led to a massive lawsuit from a heartbroken mother who is wondering where here 2-year-old has been buried.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday afternoon.

Tanya Sanders is demanding the city and cemetery produce the body of her 2-year-old daughter who had been buried at Gethsemane almost 20 years ago.

Metro Detroit weather: Wet, humid pattern leaves with June

The month of June is drawing to a close, and this ridiculous wet and humid pattern is leaving along with it.

Michigan AG issues warning after owners of flooded cars hit with massive towing charges

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel wants Michigan residents to watch out for scammers and price-gougers will try to take advantage of vehicle owners impacted by flooding.

“This is a huge concern for us right now and while of course we hope that most towing companies are operating properly and legally we know that some are not,” Nessel said.

In-person job fairs return to Metro Detroit, employers hiring on the spot

After more than a year off, in-person job fairs have returned. If you’re looking for a job, you won’t have to look very far.

For the first time since March 2020, JobFairGiant hosted an in-person job fair Wednesday.

