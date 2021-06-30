‘This was not a safe scene’ -- Michigan state Rep. to stand trial on drunk driving charges

HOWELL, Mich. – Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones will stand trial on drunk driving charges.

Read: Michigan state Rep. Jewell Jones will stand trial on drunk driving charges

Livingston County Judge Daniel Bain made the decision after a Michigan State Police trooper and a paramedic described what happened on I-96 in April.

“It was clear it was not a safe scene,” said Jeff Terrestra. “We were on the road with no law enforcement support.”

Terresta was the first to reach Jones after his April 6 collision in Fowlerville. He said he was worried, Jones’ pants were undone, a woman was unresponsive and vomiting and Jones reportedly flashed a badge at him and put his hand on the medic’s chest.

Ad

Terresta said there was a handgun in the cup holder of the front seat.

Much of Jones’ behavior was caught on police cameras. He told police multiple times he would call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who he reported would be unhappy with how police were treating him.

Michigan State Police trooper James Gilmer said that Jones flashed a badge at him when he arrived at the crash scene, told the trooper he was off duty and refused to identify himself.

Gilmer said Jones looked and smelled intoxicated and when he took Jones into custody, the state representative fought him.

Judge Bain said the case will go to trial.