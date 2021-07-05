Partly Cloudy icon
Nightside Report July 4, 2021: Fire crews respond to reported house explosion in Warren, teen in critical condition after hit-and-run, hot and muggy Sunday night

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

Warren Fire Department ambulance
Warren Fire Department ambulance (WDIV)

Authorities investigate reported house explosion in Warren

DETROIT – Authorities in Warren are dealing with the aftermath of a suspected house explosion Sunday evening.

It happened at a house on Villa Pointe Drive, near Schoenherr Road.

Click here to read more.

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know July 4, 2021

Metro Detroit weather: Very warm, muggy Sunday evening

Sunday evening will be very warm with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s. The heat index will be in the low 90s.

Sunday night will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  • Nurses, doctors and healthcare workers at Beaumont Troy are thinking outside the box to get some of our most vulnerable vaccinated. Click here to read more.
  • A vehicle burst into flames in the middle of the night near Lapeer Park in Dearborn. Click here to read more.
  • A 28-year-old man was taken into police custody Saturday night in connection with the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man in Chesterfield Township. Click here to read more.
  • The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses who may have witnessed a hit-and-run motorcycle crash Saturday that left a 17-year-old Pontiac teen in critical condition. Click here to read more.

Saturday, July 3, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

