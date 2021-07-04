Police investigate Pontiac hit-and-run that left 17-year-old boy in critical condition

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for witnesses who may have witnessed a hit-and-run motorcycle crash Saturday that left a 17-year-old Pontiac teen in critical condition.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Houston and Lull streets. Police said teen was operating a 1993 Harley Davidson Sportster 883 eastbound on Houston Street when it collided with a Zhejiang Leike motorcycle traveling in the same direction.

Police said the operator of the Zhejiang motorcycle left the scene and has not been identified. Neither motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The 17-year-old was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

It was the second motorcycle crash Saturday that critically injured a teenager. Another crash happened at about 2:15 at the intersection of Jessie Street and Auburn Avenue. The 14-year-old driver was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit, where he is listed in critical condition.

Anyone who has witnessed either crash or has information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911.

