Nightside Report July 17, 2021: 3 dead from potential carbon monoxide poisoning at Faster Horses, protests held over Henry Ford Health vaccine mandate, dry Saturday evening

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Lenawee County Sheriff: 3 dead at Faster Horses due to potential carbon monoxide exposure

DETROIT – According to authorities, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted at about 1:30 p.m. to unresponsive people at a campground in Woodstock Township during the Faster Horses Festival. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and found five men inside a travel trailer, all unresponsive.

The incident is unrelated to the death of a woman at the festival Saturday morning.

Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know July 17, 2021

Metro Detroit weather: Still dry and warm Saturday evening

It will be warm and dry for families and individuals recovering from recent flooding. Skies clear and it becomes cooler tonight. Summer-like weather will be here, tomorrow and all of next week with fewer chances of rain.

  • Protests were held outside Henry Ford Health System hospitals Saturday by those who feel the new vaccine mandate crosses a line. Click here to read more.
  • The owner of Amor Natural Way Hair Salon said the thieves broke into her hair salon on Detroit’s westside late Tuesday night. Click here to read more.
  • Metro Detroit residents focus on repairing damage to basements after floods soak homes. Click here to read more.
  • Detroit resident Samuel Spencer Tipton, 30, has been charged in connection with a recent fatal banquet hall shooting on the city’s east side. Click here to read more.

