Nightside Report July 17, 2021: 3 dead from potential carbon monoxide poisoning at Faster Horses, protests held over Henry Ford Health vaccine mandate, dry Saturday evening

Lenawee County Sheriff: 3 dead at Faster Horses due to potential carbon monoxide exposure
DETROIT – According to authorities, the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted at about 1:30 p.m. to unresponsive people at a campground in Woodstock Township during the Faster Horses Festival. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and found five men inside a travel trailer, all unresponsive.
The incident is unrelated to the death of a woman at the festival Saturday morning.
Metro Detroit weather: Still dry and warm Saturday evening
It will be warm and dry for families and individuals recovering from recent flooding. Skies clear and it becomes cooler tonight. Summer-like weather will be here, tomorrow and all of next week with fewer chances of rain.
Click here to read the full forecast.
