Nightside Report July 16, 2021: Family says 4-year-old daughter saved them from fire; Detroit and Grosse Pointe residents hit with more flooding, damage to basements

‘Smoke pouring out of the walls’: Southgate family says 4-year-old daughter saved them from fire
DETROIT – A Southgate couple said their 4-year-old daughter saved them from a fire by waking them up in the middle of the night.
When they parents woke up they saw smoke and realized the house was on fire. They believe if they were asleep for a few more minutes they may not have survived.
Nevah, 4, woke her mother up around 2 a.m. because she likes to sleep with the TV on. That’s when the couple realized their house was on fire.
“It can happen in the blink of an eye. Whole world turned upside down,” Brianna Kelley said. “He turned on the light and saw smoke pouring out of the walls.”
Metro Detroit weather: Rain remains Friday evening, sunnier weekend
It still feels and looks like a damp fall day and evening. It will be heavier south and lighter or nonexistent north. Same with tonight as it gets cooler. The weekend become brighter. It will be milder tomorrow, then warmer the day after.
Click here to read the full forecast.
