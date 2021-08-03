Nightside Report Aug. 2, 2021: Worker injured at warehouse after slab of granite falls on his legs, Detroit police chief concerned about video showing officer punching man in Greektown

Worker injured at Sterling Heights warehouse after slab of granite falls on his legs
DETROIT – A man was injured while working a job in Macomb County Monday.
Things went back to work quickly Monday after the incident that was scary, but thankfully not fatal or life-threatening.
Emergency crews back out at the Stone Warehouse in Sterling Heights after a slab of stone slipped loose falling on a worker who had only been on the job about a year.
Employees say it was one of the wholesale granite and marble company’s smaller sized slabs still weighing in at around 600 to 700 pounds.
