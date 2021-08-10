Nightside Report Aug. 9, 2021: Police say undercover Detroit officer shoots, kills 19-year-old following crash; Woman who lost husband to COVID-19 concerned Metro Detroit school district’s mask policy will put lives in danger

Police: Undercover Detroit officer shoots, kills 19-year-old after car crash

DETROIT – Police said an undercover officer shot and killed a man after being involved in a crash.

The incident happened late Sunday (Aug. 8) night on East Grand Boulevard near East Milwaukee Avenue, near the General Motors Factory ZERO plant.

Police said about 200 people and cars were street racing and drifting. Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper told Local 4 that the undercover officer’s vehicle was hit by another car.

Metro Detroit weather: Scattered storms with high heat, humidity through Monday evening

Monday’s high heat and humidity provides the perfect recipe for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. It remains warm and muggy before midnight, with a break in stormy activity until Tuesday morning. Hot and muggy weather with storm chances will be with us until the end of the workweek.

Fully vaccinated Americans can enter Canada starting Monday

If you have loved ones in Canada or just wanted to visit our neighbors to the north which is technically south of us while in Detroit the wait is over, but it comes with strings attached.

“I am very excited,” said Zeina Yahfoufi, an American traveling to Canada.

Michigan high school athletes begin practicing for fall sports

Despite concerns over the coronavirus, high school athletes are allowed to start practicing for fall sports on Monday (Aug. 9).

The West Bloomfield Lakers varsity football team is the Division 1 defending the state champion program. Athletes are not required to wear masks.

