Police: Undercover Detroit officer shoots, kills 19-year-old after car crash

DETROIT – Police said an undercover officer shot and killed a man after being involved in a crash.

The incident happened late Sunday (Aug. 8) night on East Grand Boulevard near East Milwaukee Avenue, near the General Motors Factory ZERO plant.

Police said about 200 people and cars were street racing and drifting. Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper told Local 4 that the undercover officer’s vehicle was hit by another car.

“Last night’s event was 200 vehicles,” Detroit’s interim police chief James White said. “Our officers kicking the door open to get out, he gets out, he sees our suspect -- who is reaching for something at this point -- he yells “police.” The suspect removes a weapon, produces a weapon, he says “drop it.”

Police said the 19-year-old didn’t drop the gun and was shot and killed by the officer.

As of Aug. 2 police have conducted 1,932 traffic stops, issued 2,305 citations, made 103 felony arrests and recovered 76 weapons as part of a crackdown on street racing.

