Nightside Report Aug. 22, 2021: Miguel Cabrera joins 500 home run club, Michigan prepares to house refugees, list of schools with mask mandates grows

Miguel Cabrera hits 500th career home run, joining one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs
DETROIT – Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career home run Sunday and became just the 28th player to join one of Major League Baseball’s most exclusive clubs.
It was his 13th home run of the season and his first since Aug. 11, when he blasted No. 499 off of Baltimore Orioles starter Matt Harvey.
Get Caught Up: 16 takeaways from this week’s Michigan COVID update -- delta spread, mask mandates, third vaccine dose
Metro Detroit weather: Hot week ahead with little relief from the humidity
Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius) with the humidity making it feel like low 90s (33 degrees Celsius) made for a very uncomfortable afternoon if you don’t like heat and humidity.
Click here to read the full forecast.
4 Fast Facts
- Flooding after heavy rainfall has become an ongoing issue in Hamburg and Green Oak townships. Click here to read more.
- As the United States begins to accept refugees from Afghanistan, Michigan groups are preparing to ensure those who come to the state have support. Click here to read more.
- Authorities in Jackson County are investigating the death of three men after their bodies were found Sunday morning. Click here to read more.
- Warren Consolidated Schools will now require masks be worn by students, and staff for all Pre-K-12 schools and buses. Click here to read more.