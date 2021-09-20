Partly Cloudy icon
Nightside Report Sept. 19 2021: 3-year-old girl injured in triple-shooting, school officials warn parents of destructive social media challenge, Motor City Pride returns to Detroit

Here are tonight’s top stories

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Police are looking for a man and a woman in connection with a triple-shooting on Detroit's west side.
Triple-shooting on Detroit’s west side injures 3-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are looking for two people in connection with a Saturday evening triple-shooting on Detroit’s west side.

Police said the victims were a 27-year-old man, a 3-year-old girl he was holding at the time and a 17-year-old girl.

Get Caught Up: Here are 68 Michigan COVID facts -- latest trends, vaccine effectiveness, child data, more

Metro Detroit weather: Spectacular weather for the summer’s final Sunday

We are rounding out the final weekend of Summer 2021 on a high note. We have powder blue skies and warm, comfortable conditions. The weather is perfect for any outdoor festivals send gatherings.

4 Fast Facts

  • Some students are destroying and stealing school property in a new social media challenge called “Devious Licks.” Click here to read more.
  • Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. Click here to read more.
  • Between construction and COVID, Motor City Pride is back after 15 months. Click here to read more.
  • New Detroit art exhibit showcases artwork of people with developmental disabilities. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

