Police seek 2 in connection with triple-shooting on Detroit’s west side

Police are looking for a man and a woman after a triple-shooting on Sept. 18, 2021.

DETROIT – Police are looking for two people in connection with a Saturday evening triple-shooting on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. at a gas station, located near the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Ashton Avenue, just west of the Southfield Freeway. Police said shots were fired from a silver Chevrolet Malibu at a black Saturn, striking three people.

Police are looking for the driver and the passenger of the Malibu.

Police said shots were fired from a Chevrolet Malibu at a black Saturn. (WDIV)

Police described the driver as a woman, about 5 feet, 3 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket and tan shorts.

Police described the passenger as a man, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He has short dreadlocks or braids. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The Malibu left the gas station and pulled onto the Southfield Freeway Service Drive, where police said the passenger fired multiple shots.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Flanders with the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840.

