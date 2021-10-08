Multiple arrests made in 3 states in connection with fatal shooting of Wayne County Corrections officer

Police issued multiple search warrants in several states looking for those responsible.

DETROIT – Multiple arrests were made in several states in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Wayne County Corrections Officer.

Devonte Jones, 23, was dropping a friend off in September when he was shot multiple times. Jones fled the area, but eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Original story: Off-duty Wayne County corrections officer shot several times, killed overnight in Detroit

An intense scene at 14 Mile and Scheonherr roads was captured on video Thursday on Facebook Live. Fraser resident Chris Meller did not know it at the time, but he was capturing the take-down of two dangerous suspects wanted for Jones’ murder by officers with Michigan State Police and the Detroit Police Department.

Police said tips led police and FBI to Ohio, Georgia and Michigan, where nine search warrants were served at the same time. Two more suspects were arrested and 10 guns were seized.

Wayne County sheriff Raphael Washington told Jones’ mother they would be relentless in tracking down her son’s killers.

“We would not stop until we get a conclusion and justice for her and her family and our agency,” Washington said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200 or the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 313-224-2222.

